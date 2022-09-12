Former Port Corky Evans Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former player Corky Evans. Evans passed away at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna, WI on August 21, 2022.

Evans was born in Kaukauna, Wisconsin and grew up on a dairy farm outside of Dodgeville, Wisconsin. He later graduated from Dodgeville High School and went on to play at the collegiate level at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. After two seasons, the former Port would be drafted in the second round by the Orioles which would begin his professional career of five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (1966-68), Seattle Pilots (1969), Montreal Expos (1969), and San Francisco Giants (1971) organizations.

He would play a season with the Aberdeen Pheasants in 1967 before playing in his lone season as a Port in 1968. As a Port, Evans had his best season as a professional where he went on to hit .313 with two home runs and 35 RBIs while compiling 98 hits, good for second on the team.

After his playing career, Corky coached the New London Bulldogs baseball team in New London, Wisconsin and showed support of many Wisconsin sports teams.

Evans is survived by his brother John Evans; children Cory Evans (Catherine), Tatum Evans (Tim Magner); grandchildren Sybil and Gordon Evans.

For more about Corky Evans, visit the following website:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=evans-001car

https://www.postcrescent.com/obituaries/wis368690

