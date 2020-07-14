Former Orioles to Join York Revolution on the Links

(York, Pa.) - Some of Baltimore's boys of previous summers are lending their time and golf skills to a good cause.

The York Revolution announced today that former Orioles Al Bumbry, Steven Bumbry, Ross Grimsley, Dave Johnson, Steve Johnson, and Joe Orsulak will participate in the 2020 Brooks Robinson Golf Classic at Royal Manchester Golf Links on Monday, July 27.

Sponsored by Shipley Energy and named for Hall of Fame third baseman and York Revolution co-owner Brooks Robinson, the Classic is the Revolution's annual fundraiser for York City Little League and the York County YMCA.

Foursomes, slots for individual golfers, and sponsorships are available by contacting Tylor Toll at [email protected] or (717) 801-4492.

The former Orioles will each assist in the scramble format tournament by playing holes with each foursome on the course, giving all participants the opportunity to meet the former pros.

Orioles Hall of Famer Al Bumbry spent 13 of his 14 years in the bigs with the Orioles and was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1973, when he batted .337 with a league-leading 11 triples. He was the first Oriole to record 200 hits in a season, set a team record for singles with 158 in 1980, and ranks third on the club's stolen base list with 252. A Bronze star recipient who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he went on to coach for the Orioles, Red Sox, Indians, and York Revolution after his playing career.

Steven Bumbry, Al's son, was born in Baltimore and played outfield for six seasons in professional baseball. He was drafted by the Orioles in 2009 and hit .244 in five years in the Orioles' farm system in a career sidetracked by a disc injury and series of concussions. He twice reached AA Bowie before playing briefly for the York Revolution before his retirement in 2014.

LHP Ross Grimsley pitched 5 of his 11 big league seasons for the Orioles, including 1974, when he went 18-13 with a 3.07 ERA in 295.2 innings pitched. That same year, he pitched 14 innings to a no-decision against the Yankees. With the O's, he was 51-45 with a 3.78 ERA in 154 games, including 124 starts. He was name to the 1978 National League All-Star team with Montreal and pitched four games of the 1972 World Series for the Reds, winning twice in relief against the A's.

RHP Dave Johnson pitched for five seasons in the Majors, including three with his hometown Orioles, whom he joined in 1989. He pitched a pair of complete-game 6-1 victories in his second week with the O's and earned American League Player of the Week honors. His best season was 1990, when he went 13-9 with a 4.10 ERA and led the O's in wins.

Dave's son, Steve Johnson, was born in Baltimore and played four seasons in the Majors, including three with the O's. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by the Dodgers in 2005 and traded to the Orioles in 2009. He made his Major League debut in 2012 and recorded his first win that August at Camden Yards - exactly 23 years after his father won his first big league game with the O's. He was 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA in 27 appearances in his three seasons with the O's. He went on to pitch for the Mariners and the farm systems of the Rangers and White Sox before retiring in 2018 with the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Outfielder Joe Orsulak played 14 big league seasons, including 5 with the Orioles. The .273 career hitter recorded 1,173 hits, 57 HR, and 405 RBI. In 1989, he hit in all nine positions of the batting order. Two years later, he led the Majors with an Orioles-record 22 outfield assists. The following year, he recorded the first putout in Camden Yards history. Orsulak batted .281 in 632 games with the Orioles and led the team in hitting in 1989 (.288) and 1990 (.290). He also played for the Pirates, Mets, Expos, and Marlins.

For more information on the 2020 Brooks Robinson Golf Classic, email Tylor Toll at [email protected], or call (717) 801-4492.

