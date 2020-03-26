Former Oriole Jason Garcia, Outfielder Zach Collier Sign with Blue Crabs

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Thursday afternoon the signing of former Baltimore Oriole Jason Garcia, and outfielder Zach Collier.

Jason Garcia has had quite an interesting career. Following a 2014 season at the Single-A level, in 2015 he made leaps and bounds, beginning the season at the MLB level with the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander made 21 appearances, all out of the bullpen while posting a 4.25 ERA that season.

Garcia hasn't returned to the MLB level since 2015, but has dominated the Independent scene over the past two seasons, combining for an 11-2 record and a 2.67 ERA with the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association. Additionally he posted a 15-2 record combined between Sioux City, and the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Montgomery Biscuits in 2019.

Zach Collier was the Blue Crabs third round selection in the 2019 New Britain Bees dispersal draft. The outfielder was originally drafted in the first round in the 2008 MLB Draft, six picks after Gerrit Cole, who just signed a $324 million contract with the New York Yankees.

Collier's most successful season was in 2017 in the Washington Nationals organization, split between the Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A- Levels, combining for a .281 batting average and a .843 OPS.

"Needless to say, adding an MLB veteran that went 15-2 last season, plus a proven Atlantic League veteran move the needle in a big way," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

