Former NHL Draft Pick Moran Signs with Ice Bears

August 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed goalie Brent Moran to a PTO for the team's upcoming preseason camp in October. Moran comes to Knoxville after a season in Norway with Manglerud Star of Eliteserien following three seasons with Nipissing University in Ontario.

Brent Moran. PHOTO: Brian Doherty."He's the pro build. He's 6-4 with a ton of major junior experience," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "He's been to three NHL development camps. He's got pedigree and size. He's hungry and wants to come down and take the No. 1 job."

Prior to his collegiate career, Moran played 193 games in the OHL over five seasons. The Orleans, Ont. native was named to Canada's U18 team at the 2014 World Junior Championships and was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the NHL Draft that same year.

"He has a controlled game," said Carr. "When shooters don't have options, he comes out and challenges them."

