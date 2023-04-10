Former Nats Farmhand Joins Lancaster

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Lee, a veteran of eight years in the Washington Nationals organization, has signed a contract with the Lancaster Barnstormers for the 2023 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

He becomes the 19th player to sign with the Barnstormers this spring and the third with no previous Atlantic League experience.

Lee, 29, was drafted out of the University of Tennessee in 2015 and remained with the Nationals through last year. He worked in a variety of roles in the Washington system, making 50 starts while appearing 82 times in relief. The Knoxville-area native has compiled an overall record of 19-22 and a 3.77 ERA.

Over his 382 innings of work, the right-hander has yielded only 289 hits and 196 walks while striking out 420.

Lee has spent a portion of 2019 and the bulk of 2021 and 2022 with Class AA Harrisburg with short promotions to Class AAA Rochester in each of the last two years.

He was 6-8 with a 3.87 ERA for the Senators over those three seasons.

"Lee will start in the pen for us," said Peeples. "He is a low-90's guy who knows how to pitch. He will be a great addition to the clubhouse."

The Barnstormers begin the defense of their Atlantic League title April 28 at Southern Maryland.

