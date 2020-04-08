Former Mudville Nine Pitcher Ryan Poe Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to report the passing of a former player.

Former pitcher Ryan Poe, of the 2000 Mudville Nine passed away on April 3 following complications related to a staph infection at an Upland, Calif. hospital. He was 42 years old.

Poe thrived in his lone season in the California League, posting the best ERA of his professional career at 1.96 pitching in 33 games primarily out of the bullpen.

He was selected in the 21st round of the 1998 MLB Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and advanced as high as Double-A in pro career.

Following his playing career, Poe became a fixture of the Orange County community and dedicated his life to coaching numerous youth baseball teams.

Poe is survived in death by his wife Shelly, their four children and his parents.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the Poe family.

Our entire organization offers are condolences and wish that you please keep Ryan and his family in your thoughts at this time.

