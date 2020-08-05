Former MLB Pitcher Tyler Danish Signs with Birds

FRANKLIN, WISC. - The Sioux Falls Canaries' bullpen was in need of an extra arm. Now, a former major league reliever is stepping up to fill that gap.

Tyler Danish, who pitched with the Chicago White Sox for parts of three seasons, has signed with the Canaries, the club announced Wednesday. He will be available to pitch for the Birds' 6:35 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

In a corresponding move, the Birds moved pitcher Ty Culbreth (finger) to the Injured List.

Danish, a second-round draft selection in 2013, suited up for the White Sox in 2016, 2017 and 2018, making 11 total appearances. He holds a 4.85 big-league ERA in 13 innings of work.

Danish, who turns 26 in September, began his career as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues, dominating in 2014 at the Class A and High-A levels with a 2.08 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 103 and walked 33 in 129.2 innings that year.

He moved up to Double-A Birmingham in 2015, posting a 4.50 ERA and a 68/26 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Danish got the call to the big leagues in 2016, while pitching in Birmingham. He recorded his first big-league out against then-Kansas City Royal Lorenzo Cain. He'd make two more appearances that season before heading down to Triple-A Charlotte.

Danish would move between the majors and Triple-A for the next two seasons. He made his first big-league start on May 27, 2017, throwing five shutout innings and striking out six to earn the win against the Tigers. He spent the rest of the year in Triple-A with a 5.47 ERA.

Danish moved to the bullpen in the 2018 season, and saw his numbers in Charlotte improve. He posted a 3.01 ERA over 33 Triple-A appearances that season, making seven appearances in the big leagues.

The Florida native was granted free agency after the 2018 season and moved to the Mariners organization, where he made six appearances (four starts) at the Triple-A level in 2019. He was released and finished out the year with the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League.

The Birds face Milwaukee in the middle game of a three-game series Wednesday night at Franklin field. Birds fans can find live streaming information at SFCanaries.com.

