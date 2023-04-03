Former MLB Outfielder Boog Powell Joins Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Boog Powell. He begins his second season with the Ducks and 11th in professional baseball.

"I'm so excited to be back on Long Island," said Powell. "It has, by far, the best fan base and atmosphere in the Atlantic League, and I cannot wait to roam the outfield there. This team is turning out to be what looks like a fantastic group of guys. Hopefully we can bring a championship to Long Island."

Powell spent time in the Major Leagues with the Seattle Mariners (2017) and Oakland Athletics (2017-18). In 59 MLB games, he batted .262 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, 27 runs, 37 hits, six doubles, one triple and a .333 on-base percentage. His first Major League hit was a ninth inning pinch-hit RBI single off Athletics reliever Santiago Casilla on May 16, 2017, in Seattle. The California native has played in the Atlantic League in each of the past two seasons. With the Lexington Legends in 2022, he posted a .312 batting average with nine home runs, 32 RBIs, 58 runs, 79 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, 19 stolen bases and a .901 OPS in 70 games.

The 30-year-old spent the majority of 2021 with the Gastonia Honey Hunters before joining the Ducks late in the regular season. He led the league with 34 doubles while also finishing Top 5 in the league in stolen bases (2nd, 35), batting (3rd, .342), hits (4th, 129), triples (4th, 5), runs (5th, 96), extra-base hits (5th, 49) and on-base percentage (5th, .440). The Orange Coast College alum was also named to the Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team after committing just three errors in the outfield. During the playoffs, he led all Ducks players in runs (9), tied for the team lead in homers (2) and walks (7) and finished second in total bases (14), stolen bases (2) and OPS (.979). Powell was originally selected by the Athletics in the 20th round of the 2012 amateur draft.

"My goals this year are to go out and give 100% every time I step on the field, learn from and give advice to my teammates, and to be the player my dad would want me to be," Powell added.

