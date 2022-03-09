Former MLB Manager and Current Billings Manager Jim Riggleman to Attend Pioneer League Tryout Camp in Tucson

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced that former MLB manager and newly named Billings Mustangs manager, Jim Riggleman, will conduct a question- and-answer session with the registered players at the league's spring tryout camp to be held at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona from April 1-4, 2022.

Riggleman, who managed the Cubs, Nationals, and Mariners, will speak to the registered players about his managing and coaching experience at the MLB level and offer his thoughts on how young players can best prepare for success at the professional level.

"I was thrilled to be invited to speak to the players at the tryout camp," said Riggleman. "Many of these players may not have had a chance to talk to a big-league manager before and I hope I can share with them my perspective on what it takes to make a Major League roster."

The four-day tryout camp, a partnership between the Pioneer League presented by TicketSmarter and the Pecos League, will feature pro-style skills sessions for all position players, a bullpen day for pitchers and an extended intra-squad game with live pitching. PBL and Pecos League scouts will be present to evaluate players and a PBL draft will follow the final day of the camp. Each PBL club has committed to signing at least two players each to spring training invites.

"Having someone of Jim's character and experience to address the players at our tryout camp is a huge benefit to anyone trying to climb the ladder in pro baseball," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "The PBL is all about developing young players and for Jim to come down and speak with them is a huge opportunity for them to hear directly on what it takes to succeed in pro baseball."

For more information and to register for the tryout camp: arizonaproshowcase.com

About the Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter: Since 1939, the Pioneer League has operated in the Mountain West region. Beginning in 2021, the PBL became a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League with teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula, and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden), and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs). The Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly the Orem Owlz, and The Glacier Range Riders will join the League for the 2022 season. For more information go to www.pioneerleague.com.

About the Pecos League: The Pecos League is an independent professional baseball league which operates in cities in desert mountain regions throughout California, New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Kansas, West Texas and Colorado. Pecos Teams play in cities that do not have Major or Minor League Baseball teams and is not affiliated with either. The Pecos League has two divisions that stretch from the plains of Kansas to the Oceans of California to the Mexican Border of Texas. The two divisions are the Mountain Division and the Pacific Division.

