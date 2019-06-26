Former MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips to Make His Pacific Association Debut

June 26, 2019 - Pacific Association (PA) News Release





The Pacific Association is excited to announce that former MLB All-Star, Brandon Phillips, is scheduled to make his Pacific Association debut with the Vallejo Admirals in Sonoma tomorrow (Thursday) night.

Phillips will be managed by his brother, and longtime Admirals skipper, P.J. Phillips. He will be the 11th former MLB player to appear in a Pacific Association game.

Other MLBers in PAPBC:

Jose Canseco

Wayne Franklin

Aaron Miles

Travis Blackley

Tony Torcato

Tony Phillips

J.P. Howell

Eric Byrnes

Sammy Gervacio

Bill "Spaceman" Lee

First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Association message board...





Pacific Association Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.