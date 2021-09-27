Former Maverick, Gerads, Inks Deal with Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced forward Dallas Gerads signed with the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Gerads, a Blaine, MN native, joins the Swamp Rabbits after concluding a four-year career at Minnesota State University, where he served as the Alternate Captain for the 2020-21 season. In his 125 games in a Mavericks sweater, Gerads totaled 79 career points and 36 goals.

"We are very excited to get Dallas signed up for this season." said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "There are not many players coming out of Division 1 this off-season, as many of them are going back for a 5th year as a result of the pandemic. With Dallas leaving school, he was a highly sought-after player in our league, and we are happy to win the recruiting battle to get him."

A true product of the North American development ladder, Gerads succeeded at Blaine High School before mobbing on to play 66 games for the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees in the North American Hockey League and then advancing to the top-level of junior hockey in the United State, the USHL, where he played 119 games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

"Gerads is a power forward who plays a hard-nosed game," explained Lord. "He will finish all his checks, go to the dirty areas, and will compete all over the ice."

