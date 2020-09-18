Former Maverick Carter Verhaeghe Becomes Third Consecutive Maverick to Appear on Stanley Cup Roster
September 18, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Tampa Bay Lightning forward Carter Verhaeghe (VURR-hay-ghee) will become the third consecutive former Kansas City Mavericks player to be on a Stanley Cup Finals roster, as the Tampa Bay Lightning advanced to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final Thursday night with a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders in overtime at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Verhaeghe joins Ville Husso (HOO-soh) (St. Louis Blues, 2019) and Maxime Lagace (LAY-gah-see) (Vegas Golden Knights, 2018) as the only former Mavericks to appear on a Stanley Cup Final roster. Verhaeghe has a chance to become the first former Maverick to play in a Stanley Cup Final game should he appear in this year's cup final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars.
This postseason, Verhaeghe has appeared in five games for the Lightning, tallying two assists.
Game One of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final begins at 6:30 p.m. from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
2020 Stanley Cup Television Schedule
Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET - NBC
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. ET - NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. ET - NBCSN
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. ET - NBC
*Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. ET - NBC
*Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET - NBC
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET - NBC
*If necessary
The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.
