Former Mankato MoonDog Garrett Mitchell Debuts with the Brewers

August 30, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Mankato MoonDog Garrett Mitchell made his Major League debut for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Mitchell is the 304th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Mitchell, who played collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles, played for the MoonDogs in 2018. He was drafted in the 1st round, 20th overall, of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Brewers.

In 2018 with the MoonDogs, Mitchell played in 34 games and hit .309 with two home runs, three doubles and 27 runs scored. He stole five bases and drove in 20.

Mitchell began his professional career in 2021 with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the High-A Central League. After 29 games he was promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers of the AA South League. In 64 games between the two clubs, he hit .258 with eight home runs, six doubles and two triples. He stole 17 bases, drove in 30 and scored 49 times.

Prior to his call-up to the Brewers, Mitchell had started the 2022 season with the Brewers Rookie team in the Arizona Complex League. He then was promoted back to Biloxi for 44 games before another promotion to the Nashville Sounds of the AAA International League. For the season he was hitting .287 with five home runs, 16 doubles, 34 RBI and 17 stolen bases. In his Major League debut against the Cubs, Mitchell entered the game as a defensive replacement in the 8th inning playing centerfield. He did not have a plate appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 30, 2022

Former Mankato MoonDog Garrett Mitchell Debuts with the Brewers - Northwoods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.