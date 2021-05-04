Former Logger Riley Adams Gets Called Up

LA CROSSE, WI - As the La Crosse Loggers prepare to begin their 19th season of the play in the Northwoods League later this month, another former player got the call up yesterday when the Toronto Blue Jays called up catcher Riley Adams from their alternative training site.Â When Adams make his debut, he will be come the 22nd former Logger to appear in a Major League Baseball game.

Adams, a San Diego, Calif. native who played collegiately at the University of San Diego, posted a .257 batting average with two home runs and 13 RBI's over 70 at-bats for the Loggers during the 2015 season.

The 6-4, 246 pound Adams was a third round pick (99th overall) of the Blue Jays back in 2017.

During his career at USD, Adams was a two-time Johnny Bench Award semifinalist (2016, 2017) and twice earned All-WCC honors (first team, 2017; second team 2016). Adams hit .312 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI his junior season to earn 2017 WCC Player of the Year and as well as All-Region honors.

