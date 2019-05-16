Former Lakeshore Chinook Shaun Anderson Debuts with the Giants

May 16, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





chester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Shaun Anderson, made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Anderson is the 215th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Anderson, who played collegiately at the University of Florida, played for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2014. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB draft.

In 11 appearances with a Chinooks team that won the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series in 2014 he was 5-1 with a 2.21 ERA and recorded 43 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched.

Anderson began his minor league career in 2016 with the Lowell Spinners of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. He only appeared in two games and struck out four batters in 2.2 innings.

Anderson started the 2017 season with the Greenville Drive of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. After seven games he went to the Salem Red Sox of the Hi-A Carolina League. Then after 11 games in Salem he was traded to the San Francisco Giants and finished the season with San Jose of the Hi-A California League. With the three clubs he was a combined 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA. He struck out 107 batters in 123 innings and walked 33.

In 2018 Anderson began the season in the AA Eastern League with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. After 17 games he was promoted to the Sacramento River Cats of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Between the two clubs he was 8-7 with a 3.69 ERA. He struck out 127 batters in 141.1 innings pitched and again walked 33.

Prior to being called up by the Giants, Anderson had appeared in seven games in Sacramento. He was 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA and had 37 strikeouts in 35 innings.

In his Major League debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, Anderson started the game and went 5.0 innings and allowed two earned runs and struck out five. Anderson also had a record day at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a double to right-center field in his first career at-bat in the second. He became the first Giants pitcher to record a multi-hit game in his MLB debut since 1900.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.