Former Lakeshore Chinook Eric Hanhold Debuts with the Mets

Rochester, Minn. - Former Lakeshore Chinook Eric Hanhold, made his Major League debut for the New York Mets on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Hanhold is the 205th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Hanhold, who played collegiately at the University of Florida, played for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2013. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 6th round of the 2015 MLB draft.

In nine games with the Chinooks during the 2013 season, Hanhold was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out 27 batters in 40 innings and walked 13.

Hanhold began his minor league career in 2015 with the Brewers Rookie level team in the Arizona League. After one game in Arizona he was promoted to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Lo-A Midwest League. For the season he would appear in 11 games and was 0-5 with a 7.43 ERA. He struck out 23 batters in 36.1 innings while walking only eight.

Hanhold spent the 2016 season with the Brevard County Manatees of the Hi-A Florida State League. He started 19 games and was 2-12 with a 4.81 ERA. He pitched in 101 innings and struck out 64 batters while walking 33.

For the 2017 season, Hanhold moved to the Hi-A Carolina League with the Carolina Mudcats. With Carolina he won a career high eight games and had a career low 3.94 ERA in 30 games, mostly out of the bullpen. He struck out 60 batters and had two saves.

In September of 2017, the Mets acquired Hanhold from the Brewers as the player-to-be-named-later in the August trade that sent second baseman Neil Walker to Milwaukee.

Prior to being called up by the Mets, Hanhold had appeared in 35 games between four different teams in the Mets system. He began the year with Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the AA Eastern League. He then moved to Las Vegas 51s of the AAA Pacific Coast League. After that he pitched in one game with the Mets Rookie level team in the Gulf Coast League. Then he went to the Brooklyn Cyclones of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League for three games before moving back to Las Vegas where he appeared in seven games. For the season he is 5-3 with a 4.20 ERA in 35 games. He has struck out 57 batters in 49.1 innings pitched and has a career low 1.277 WHIP.

In his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hanhold entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of Tyler Bashlor. He would pitch 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

