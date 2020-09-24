Former Kelly Cup Champion Marquardt Signs with Norfolk

September 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA.- The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Thursday they have officially signed veteran forward Matt Marquardt to a contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Marquardt, 33, makes his return to the United States after spending the last two years with the Dundee Stars of the EIHL. He made his presence known quickly in Dundee as he registered 46 points in 59 games in 2018-19. Last season, he was named Team Captain and Player-Assistant Coach, pulling in 44 points in 48 games.

Marquardt had 165 career points in 212 career EIHL games with three different teams. The veteran forward brings a wealth of professional experience to the Hampton Roads area for the 2020-21 season.

The North Bay, ONT product last played in the United States in 2015-16 with the Florida Everblades, where he was Team Captain and third on the team in scoring (15g, 30a). Marquardt has played in 244 career ECHL games to-date with four teams, including a Kelly Cup championship in 2011-12 with Florida alongside current Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach, Ryan McGinnis.

In addition to his experience in the ECHL, Marquardt is no stranger to the AHL level as he's played in 268 career games with 65 total points. The 6'3, 231-pound forward was originally drafted in the seventh round by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2006 NHL Draft.

During his tenure with the Everblades, Marquardt wore a captaincy letter for three seasons, including the "C" in 2015-16. He also put up more than 30 points in each of his seasons with Florida.

The Admirals roster now consists of seven forwards, five defenseman and one goaltender. (*Veteran*)

FORWARDS (7)

Matt Marquardt*, Cody Milan, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Taylor Ross, Eric Selleck*, Alex Tonge

DEFENSEMEN (5)

Scott Dornbrock, Dajon Mingo*, Mike Monfredo*, Sam Thibault, Eric Williams

GOALTENDER (1)

Jake Theut

The 2020-21 ECHL Season is currently scheduled to start on December 4, 2020.

2020-21 SEASON TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

The Admirals have introduced a new ticket program where season ticket holders will be able to enjoy the same great seats but will now have access to an interest free 12-month payment plan.

This program offers affordability with a new price option as low as $19 a month, new benefits and a billing process for the fans' convenience.

As a season-ticket holder you will never lose the value of your ticket and gain access to exclusive benefits such as the unused ticket redemption (excludes Economy level), interest free payment plan, 15% off merchandise, playoff protection, lounge access, pre-game briefing, exclusive events, single game ticket discounts, auxiliary board message and many more.

In addition, the first 300 people to secure their seats for the 2020-21 season will receive a voucher for free tax preparation services courtesy of our partners at Loyalty Brands. Click HERE to purchase your season tickets today! For additional questions, call 757-640-1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 24, 2020

Former Kelly Cup Champion Marquardt Signs with Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.