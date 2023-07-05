Former Jumbo Shrimp Myers Collects Two Hits in MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder/outfielder Dane Myers made his MLB debut Tuesday for the Miami Marlins against the St. Lous Cardinals at loanDepot park. Myers is the 972nd player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 134th former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

Myers entered the game in the fifth inning, playing center field. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Myers was the first Marlins player since Joe Dunand (May 7, 2022) and just the fifth player in franchise history to record multiple hits, multiple runs scored, and at least one RBI in his MLB debut.

A sixth-round pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2017 out of Rice University, Myers was selected by Miami in the minor league phase of the 2022 Rule 5 draft. He began the 2023 season with Double-A Pensacola, slashing .291/.395/.462/.857 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 14 steals before earning a June 8 promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. In 20 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, he raked to a .440/.494/.707/1.201 line with two doubles, six homers, 21 RBIs, 16 runs scored and two steals.

A native of Katy, Texas, Myers began his career in the Tigers' organization as a pitcher before converting to a two-way player in 2019, and then a full-time position player in 2021. He hit .292/.371/.442/.812 in 45 games between High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie in 2021 before batting .267/.315/.489/.804 with 21 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 77 RBIs, 64 runs and 21 steals in 121 games between Erie and Triple-A Toledo during the 2022 campaign.

Myers is the fifth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to make his major league debut, following right-handers Jeff Lindgren (April 3, Marlins) and George Soriano (April 16, Marlins), infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards (May 2, Marlins) and infielder Jacob Amaya (June 18, Marlins). Fifteen former Jumbo Shrimp debuted in the majors during the 2022 campaign.

