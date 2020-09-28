Former Jacksonville Infielder Soto Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville infielder Elliot Soto made his major league debut on Friday for the Los Angeles Angels against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Soto is the 12th Jacksonville alumnus to record his MLB debut during the 2020 season and the 561st player of Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present) to have played both for Jacksonville and in The Show.

Soto spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues before entering Friday's game as a pinch runner in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the contest and played second base. Soto started at shortstop both Saturday and Sunday for the Angels, batting 2-for-6 (.333) with a double and a walk.

Of the 867 games Soto logged in the minors, 32 came with the Jacksonville Suns during the 2015 season after he was traded on July 31, 2015 by the Chicago Cubs to the Miami Marlins in exchange for right-hander Dan Haren. Soto was originally selected by the Cubs in the 15th-round of the 2010 draft out of Creighton University.

A native of Elgin, Ill., Soto saw time in the Southern League with the Cubs' Double-A affiliate Tennessee from 2012 until he was traded in 2015. He played with Triple-A New Orleans in 2016, when he posted a .358 on-base percentage. Following that campaign, Soto elected free agency and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs. He played all 81 of his games in 2017 with Triple-A Iowa in Chicago's system.

Soto signed a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2018 season. He batted .286/.347/.380 in 81 games with Triple-A Albuquerque before slashing .305/.380/.480 in 112 contests with the Isotopes in 2019. Following the 2019 campaign, Soto again elected free agency and signed with the Angels, who selected his contract on Sept. 22 after Andrelton Simmons opted out of the remainder of the season.

Jacksonville alumni who have made their major league debut in 2020 include Soto, right-hander Nick Neidert (July 25, Marlins), left-hander Alex Vesia (July 25, Marlins), outfielder Monte Harrison (August 4, Marlins), infielder Eddy Alvarez (August 5, Marlins), right-hander Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (August 6, Marlins) left-hander Daniel Castano (August 8, Marlins), first baseman Lewin DÃ­az (August 15, Marlins), right-hander Sixto SÃ¡nchez (August 22, Marlins), left-hander Trevor Rogers (August 25, Marlins), infielder Jazz Chisholm (September 1, Marlins) and left-hander Braxton Garrett (September 13, Marlins).

Over the history of Jacksonville Minor League Baseball, which dates back to 1904, 896 players have played for both Jacksonville and in the major leagues.

