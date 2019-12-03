Former Indians Pitcher Charles Nagy to be Featured Guest at Captains 2020 Hot Stove Dinner

Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains, Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, will host their 18thannual Hot Stove Dinner, featuring former Cleveland Indian Charles Nagy, on Thursday, January 23rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Mentor in the Lakeshore Ballroom. The Holiday Inn is located at 7701 Reynolds Road, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 4th at 9 a.m.

Nagy pitched 14 years in the big leagues, 13 of which were in Cleveland. The right-hander was a three-time All-Star, and won a career high 17 games three times during his career. Nagy was the focal point of the Indians' starting pitching staff during the mid-90's when Cleveland won two American League pennants. During this period, from 1995 through 1999, Nagy was the workhorse of the Tribe pitching staff. He amassed 15 or more wins each season, a feat only matched by Greg Maddux.

Nagy holds a career record of 129-105, with 1,242 career strikeouts. The righty had arguably his best season in 1996 when he went 17-5, with a 3.41 ERA and tossed five complete games. Nagy stuck out 167 batters, started the All-Star game in Philadelphia and finished 4th in the American League Cy Young Award voting.

Nagy finished his playing career in 2003 with the San Diego Padres, and in 2007 was inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame. Charlie was hired to be the pitching coach of the Columbus Clippers (AAA of the Indians) in 2009. In 2010, the Arizona Diamondbacks hired Charlie for the same role. Nagy was also the pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels from 2016-2018.

Fans will be able purchase a special VIP Experience, limited to only 50 attendees, and take part in an exclusive pre-event reception with the guests of honor. The VIP package is $100 per person (children or adults) and will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Marion's restaurant inside the Holiday Inn. VIP package holders will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, two drink tickets, and non-alcoholic beverages while visiting with Nagy. Each VIP guest will also have the opportunity to get an autograph and take photos with him during the reception and enjoy prime reserved seating during the evening's program. The VIP portion of this event sells out quickly and has sold out for the previous seven events.

Pre-sale regular Hot Stove Dinner tickets are $75 for adults and $65 for kids ages 4-12. Fans can reserve a table of 8 for $600. Individual tickets holders will seat themselves upon arrival. Doors will not open until 6 p.m. No tickets will be available the day of the event. The event will include an expanded, upscale buffet dinner, soft drinks, cash bar and a question-and-answer session after dinner. Other speakers will be announced at a later time. After the Q&A session, fans will get a chance to meet Nagy and get one autograph per person, time permitting.

The Hot Stove Dinner traditionally sells out well in advance and is limited to the first 200 reservations.

A Chinese auction of Captains, Indians, Browns and other baseball memorabilia will also be held during the evening, with proceeds benefiting Captains Charities, an official 501(c)3 organization. 50/50 Raffle Tickets will also be available that night for purchase.

Tickets for this event are on sale at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling Tim O'Brien at 440-975-8085 x136.

The Captains open the 2020 season on April 13 at Classic Park against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Affordable ticket packages and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at www.CaptainsBaseball.com.

