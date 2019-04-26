Former Ice Flyer Bergin Named Head Coach of ECHL South Carolina Stingrays

April 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - Former Ice Flyers defenseman, assistant captain and three-time SPHL champion, Steve Bergin, has been named as the new Head Coach of the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

"It has been a crazy few days here for sure," stated Bergin. "However, I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity with the Stingrays."

The Groton, Mass. native came to the Ice Flyers near the end of the 2011-12 season, and had completed his college career at Division I University of Connecticut in 2011. He played four more seasons with the Ice Flyers where he served as assistant captain from 2013-2016, and became one of three Ice Flyers to be a part of all three SPHL championship teams.

Current Ice Flyers Head Coach, Rod Aldoff, coached Bergin for the final three seasons of his playing career. Aldoff stated, "I'm very happy for Steve in his new role as Head Coach of the Stingrays. He's a tremendous human being and has worked extremely hard as an Assistant Coach for three years and I'm glad their organization has given him this opportunity. It is extremely well-deserved."

Following his playing career, he joined the Stingrays as an Assistant Coach, and he has held that position for the past three seasons. He served under the head coaches, Rob Warsofsky and Spiros Anastas.

"Steve is a character person you build successful teams and organizations around," added Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "I was so excited for him when I heard the news. To put it simply, he represented the Ice Flyers as a true professional and I know he has continued that in his coaching career. His attitude, work ethic, and respect for the game and the people a part of the game are going to be infectious for the players and the Stingrays organization."

"It really is amazing how much my experience in Pensacola has helped through my coaching career," Bergin added. "In Pensacola, I learned what it takes to win and how to be a winner. None of this would be possible without my time there. And now it's time to get to work here in South Carolina."

Bergin is being formally introduced as the Stingrays new Head Coach Friday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2019

Former Ice Flyer Bergin Named Head Coach of ECHL South Carolina Stingrays - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.