Former Hurler Craigie Named New Pitching Coach

FLORENCE, KY - After a successful three-year run with Florence on the mound, left-handed pitcher Karl Craigie is staying with the organization as the team's new pitching coach, announced today by new manager Chad Rhoades.

"Karl had a terrific playing career, and we are more than excited to announce him as our Y'alls pitching coach," Rhoades said in a statement. "Karl embodies the qualities that I admire in pitchers. His competitiveness and his work ethic go unquestioned. He has a sharp mind for the game; he has the respect of all of his teammates; and, most importantly, he cares."

With a deadly fastball-sinker combination, Craigie's best season in Florence came in 2019 when the southpaw pitched to a 0.93 ERA and saved 10 games for a team that went all the way to the Frontier League Championship series. In 2021, he spearheaded a bullpen group that helped the Y'alls achieve the best record in the Frontier League. That season, Craigie had a 2.56 ERA. Most recently in 2022, Craigie set new career-highs in strikeouts (60), appearances (43), and innings pitched (48 1/3).

"Whenever Karl came into the game, you knew it was a big moment. Because of that competitive fire and a knack for working out of jams, I always felt comfortable when Karl was called out of the bullpen," said Y'alls General Manager Max Johnson. "It is our hope that the gritty mentality he flashed during his playing career - combined with his familiarity with the organization, with the players, and with Chad Rhoades - will make Karl a vital asset to our coaching staff this season."

Craigie, who turns 28 in January, was drafted by Miami in the 34th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas at San Antonio. In two seasons of affiliated ball, Craigie went 5-2 with a 3.82 ERA, striking out 41 batters over 37 1/3 innings pitched.

While in the Marlins' system, Craigie overlapped with Rhoades, who served as a pitching coach and a rehabilitation coach in the Miami organization in between a few coaching stints with Florence. Craigie is the first announced hiring to the new coaching staff since Rhoades was named manager in early October.

