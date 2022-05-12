Former Honker Makes MLB Debut

The Rochester Honkers have added another to "The Show". Former Honker Mark Contreras made his Major League debut with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. The game resumed play in the fourth inning from the previous night, after it was suspended due to weather.

Photo (along with featured photo) courtesy of Bally Sports.

Contreras came into Left Field for Byron Buxton in the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, Contreras made his first plate appearance with runners at the corners. On the first pitch he saw for the Twins, Contreras hit a fly ball to Center, Gilberto Celestino and earning his first career RBI.

In the seventh, Contreras reached safely on an error and scored his first career run on a Jorge Polanco single. Contreras grounded into a fielder's choice in the eighth, ending his day offensively at 0-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Contreras played in 40 games with the Honkers in 2015, hitting .275 with five home runs and 17 RBI. In 2016 he briefly returned, playing in just eight games. In that span, he hit .357 with two home runs and three RBI. He is the 17th former Honker to play in the Majors in the team's 29 years.

