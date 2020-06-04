Former Head Coach Karl Taylor Joins Roaring 20s Pod
June 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Karl Taylor coached some of the best players in Royals history from 2005-08 and joins us on this week's Roaring 20's Pod. The Royals were his first professional head coaching opportunity, and he helped mentor Larry Courville, Reagan Rome and Jonathan Quick, among others. He is now the reigning AHL outstanding coach of the year with the Milwaukee Admirals.
