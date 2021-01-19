Former Hawks and Boise State Manager Leads New Era of Treasure Valley Baseball

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are happy to announce that former Boise Hawks and Boise State Manager Gary Van Tol will be returning to Memorial Stadium to manage the Boise Hawks for the 2021 season.

"Over the past few years, I have had the pleasure to get to know Gary both on and off the diamond. His passion for the game is evident; whether it's his youth program here to him being a manager of professional ballplayers. Gary was popular with the Hawks fan base and continued to be so when he was an opponent of ours. That says a lot about him and how he treats others and I believe his players will enjoy playing for him." - Bob Flannery, Hawks' Vice President

Prior to his stint at Boise State, Van Tol spent 10 seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization, working as a minor league manager or coach in the Short Season A Northwest League - including the Boise Hawks. Under his guidance, the Hawks came within one victory of capturing the Northwest League title in 2013 and reached the semifinals in 2014. He has also given back to the local baseball community as the owner and president of the Idaho Cubs, a developmental baseball program for youth baseball players in Idaho. His local ties also included managing local minor league players Andrew Ely (_Eagle HS_) and Joey Martarano (_Fruitland HS_).

"The privilege to stay in Boise and continue to promote baseball at the highest level with an ownership group and front office committed to making a positive impact in our community, the chance to keep my Boise State staff together and build a roster of professionals with dreams of playing in the Big Leagues and winning Pioneer League championships, and the opportunity to grow the Boise Hawks brand with an organization and fan base who have a passion for the game of baseball." - Gary Van Tol, Hawks' Field Manager

"This is the first step in building a winner. When you talk about baseball people in the Treasure Valley, Gary's name is one of the first - if not the first - to be brought up. This was a no-brainer to start with him in ushering in a new era of Boise Hawks baseball. I'm confident that with Gary's leadership and eye for baseball talent, we're going to put together a team that is going to compete on day one and every day thereafter." - Mike Van Hise, Hawks' General Manager

A virtual introductory press conference will be scheduled in the near future and streamed live on Boise Hawks' social media platforms.

