Former Havoc Forward Bowes Returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE - Former Havoc forward Josh Bowes signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Bowes returns to Huntsville after spending the 2019-20 season in France. Last season with Mulhouse, he played in 29 games scoring eight goals with 21 assists.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was a part of the Havoc's championship team in 2019. He played in 15 games for Huntsville during the 2018-19 season, tallying 11 points with three goals and eight assists.

Before joining the SPHL, Bowes attended Endicott College. As a four-year letter winner at Endicott, he played in 102 games scoring 56 times with 61 assists

Bowes joins his former teammates Tyler Piacentini, Sy Nutkevitch, Max Milosek and others committed to play the 2019-20 season.

