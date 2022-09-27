Former Growler Niko Kavadas Named Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year

Kalamazoo, MI - The Red Sox organization has announced their minor league player of the year awards. 2018 Growler Niko Kavadas was awarded the Offensive Player of the Year Award within the Red Sox organization. Kavadas was a highly touted player out of Notre Dame when he spent his sophomore summer season with the Growlers. In his time in Kalamazoo, Kavadas hit .308 with five home runs and 30 RBI. Kavadas helped lead the Growlers to a playoff birth and win in 2018.

Over the course of the 2022 MiLB season, Kavadas was promoted two separate times through the Boston's minor league affiliates. Kavadas began the season with the Red Sox Low-A affiliate the Salem Red Sox. Playing 59 games in Salem, Kavadas hit .286 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. That offensive production earned Kavadas a spot on the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate for Boston. Niko spent 37 games in Greenville where he continued to impress with his bat, hitting .308 with 28 RBI and an impressive 10 home runs. Once again Kavadas was given a promotion to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs where he would finish the 2022 season.

Niko's final stat line for the entirety of the 2022 MiLB season: .280 batting average, 26 home runs and 86 RBI.

Congratulations to Niko on this award and recognition. Kavadas could be in line to be the next Growler to make their MLB debut.

