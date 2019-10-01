Former Fort Wayne Players in 2019 MLB Postseason

October 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After 57 former Fort Wayne players appeared in Major League Baseball's regular season, some are now in the postseason vying for a World Series ring.

National League

- Washington Nationals

o INF Trea Turner (2014)

o RHP Joe Ross (2012-13) - Not on roster for wild dard game after starting on Sunday

- Milwaukee Brewers

o INF Cory Spangenberg (2011)

- Los Angeles Dodgers

o INF David Freese (2006)

o INF Jedd Gyorko (2010) - On regular season roster, but not projected for NLDS roster

- Atlanta Braves

o LHP Max Fried (2013-14)

- St. Louis Cardinals

o RHP Miles Mikolas (2010)

American League

- Oakland A's

o RHP Joakim Soria (2007)

- Tampa Bay Rays

o INF Eric Sogard (2007) - Questionable due to right foot injury

Speaking of postseason play, recent TinCaps excelled in the Minors this year, too. The San Diego Padres' first-year Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, won the eight-team Texas League's title in September. Over the course of the season, the Soddies featured more than 40 former 'Caps. Meanwhile, San Diego's Class A Advanced affiliate, the Lake Elsinore Storm, reached the eight-team California League's championship series. During the year, the Storm had over 50 players with Fort Wayne experience.

Looking to 2020, the TinCaps will be adding players with postseason reps. The Padres' Short-Season affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils, made the championship series of the eight-team Northwest League. Additionally, the Padres also had a rookie-level Arizona League affiliate qualify for their postseason.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.