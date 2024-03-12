Former Cincinnati Red Ryan Hanigan Announced as New Cutters Skipper

March 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the hiring of former Major League catcher Ryan Hanigan as manager for the 2024 season.

Hanigan, from Hollis, New Hampshire, was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2002. He made his Major League debut with the Reds in 2007 and played 11 seasons in the big leagues with Cincinnati (2007-2013), Tampa Bay (2014), Boston (2015-2016) and Colorado (2017).

"We are excited to welcome Ryan Hanigan to the team," stated Cutters Vice President/GM Doug Estes. "A tough, hard-nosed competitor during his playing days, he knows what it takes to get to the Majors. We look forward to watching him in his first year as a professional manager as he helps instill that same competitiveness with this year's group of players."

"I'm excited about the opportunity to manage in such a baseball-rich community as Williamsport," said Hanigan. "I can't wait to help the next generation of young men compete and grow, not only as players, but also as people."

In his 11 MLB seasons, Hanigan appeared in 680 games, hitting .251 with 30 home runs and 214 RBI's. In 2009, he led all catchers in the majors with a .998 fielding percentage and the second best caught stealing rate of 42.9%. Hanigan also has the distinction of catching two no-hitters in his career, both by Reds pitcher Homer Bailey, in 2012 and 2013.

Hanigan takes over for Jesse Litsch who compiled a record of 74-75 while managing the Cutters in 2022 & 2023. During the 2022 season, Litsch led the club to the 2nd half title and a berth in the first-ever MLB Draft League Championship Game. The remainder of the Cutters coaching staff is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In its first 3 seasons, the MLB Draft League has had 133 players selected in the MLB Draft, including a league-leading 10 Williamsport Crosscutters in 2023.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season opens at home on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:35pm for the start of a 3-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. For information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Books, Mini-Plans and Group Opportunities visit crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 12, 2024

Former Cincinnati Red Ryan Hanigan Announced as New Cutters Skipper - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.