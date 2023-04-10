Former Chinook, Jesse Scholtens, Debuts with White Sox

Mequon, WI - This past weekend, former Chinook, Jesse Scholtens, made his debut with the Chicago White Sox becoming the 15th alumni to make it to the MLB.

Jesse Scholtens played college baseball at Wright State. In the summer of 2015, Scholtens made his debut with the Lakeshore Chinooks. Although his time with the organization was short, it was nothing but dominate. He made three starts in the month of June and would finish with a 2-1 record and a 1.05 ERA. His most memorable outing came on June 16th when Jesse went 8 innings strong, only giving up 3 hits.

He would go on to be drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 9th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. From there, he would spend the next six seasons in the Padres minor league system. He appeared in over 154 games and was 27-39 with a 4.29 ERA in over 633 innings of work.

Scholtens was signed by the Chicago White Sox in the off-season and was assigned to the Charlotte Knights at the Triple-A level where he made one appearance before being called up.

On Friday night, Jesse made his MLB debut, pitching three innings of relief, giving up 3 hits and 1 run.

