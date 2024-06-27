Sports stats



Chicago Steel

Former Chicago Steel Forward Macklin Celebrini Comments Ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft

June 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Chicago Steel YouTube Video


Projected #1 pick Macklin Celebrini spent the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Steel pf the USHL.
Check out the Chicago Steel Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...

United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central