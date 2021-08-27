Former Bomber Ryan Dorrow Makes Major League Debut

Rochester, Minn. - Former Battle Creek Bomber Ryan Dorow, made his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers on Thursday, August 25, 2021. Dorow is the 270th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Dorow, who played collegiately at Adrian College in Michigan, played for the Battle Creek Bombers in 2016. He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

In 2016 with the Bombers, Dorow played in 56 games and hit .293 with 13 doubles a triple and a home run. He drove in 26 runs, scored 34 times, and stole seven bases.

Dorow began his professional career in 2017 with the Rangers Rookie level team in the Arizona League. After 40 games he finished the year with one game in Hickory with the Crawdads of the Lo-A South Atlantic League. For the year he hit .297 with eight doubles, two triples and 17 RBI. He stole seven bases and scored 17 times.

Dorow spent the full 2018 season in Hickory. He played in 122 games and hit .271 with 12 home runs, 28 doubles and one triple. He stole five bases, walked 39 times, and drove in 61.

For the 2019 season Dorow started the year with the Down East Wood Ducks of the Hi-A Carolina League. After 70 games he was promoted to the Frisco Roughriders of the AA Texas League. For the season he hit a combined .243 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles and three triples. He scored a career-high 68 runs while driving in 61 and stealing 14 bases.

Dorow was hitting .251 prior to his call-up to the Rangers. He had begun the year with Frisco before moving up to the Round Rock Express of the AAA-West League. In 77 games he had nine home runs, 22 doubles and 40 runs scored.

In his Major League debut against the Cleveland Indians, Dorow started the game at third base and went 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk.

