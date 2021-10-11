Former BlueClaws Set for Arizona Fall League

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Several former BlueClaws will represent the Phillies over the next month in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, including four players that played for the BlueClaws this summer. The Phillies will be represented by BlueClaws Bryson Stott, Logan O'Hoppe, Erik Miller, Simon Muzziotti, Damon Jones, and James McArthur, as well as Hans Crouse.

The Arizona Fall League runs from October 13th through November 20th and includes some of the top prospects in all of baseball. Click here for more on the Arizona Fall League.

SS Bryson Stott: Stott, the Phillies #2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, won the Paul Owens Award for the top hitter in the Phillies minor league system this year. He spent the first month of the season with the BlueClaws, hitting .288 with five home runs in 22 games. He added 10 home runs and hit .301 over 80 games with Reading and spent the final 10 games with Lehigh Valley, where he went 10-33. Stott was a first round pick in 2019 out of UNLV.

C Logan O'Hoppe: O'Hoppe, the Phillies #11 prospect per MLB Pipeline, hit .270 with 13 home runs in 85 games with the BlueClaws. He homered on Opening Night, hitting the first home run in Jersey Shore BlueClaws history. He was promoted to Reading on August 25th and also spent the final two weeks of the season with Lehigh Valley. He hit 17 combined home runs across all three levels this season. O'Hoppe was drafted in the 18th round of the 2018 draft out of Saint John the Baptist High School in West Islip, New York.

LHP Erik Miller: A left-hander from St. Louis, Miller, the #9 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline, threw 3.1 scoreless innings in his lone start with the BlueClaws this year. He also made three appearances, allowing three runs in 13 innings, with the BlueClaws in 2019. He was a 4th round pick in the 2019 draft out of Stanford University.

OF Simon Muzziotti: Muzziotti, the #16 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline, went 7-17 in four games with the BlueClaws this year while also playing for each of the other full-season affiliates. He played 68 games with the BlueClaws in 2018, hitting .263 with 18 stolen bases. Muzziotti is a 22 year old outfielder from Venezuela.

LHP Damon Jones: Jones, who spent 2018 with the BlueClaws, going 10-7 with a 3.41 ERA, spent most of this year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He did make one appearance with the Phillies on August 10th and became the 112th player to go From the Shore, to the Show. He was originally drafted in the 18th round of the 2017 draft out of Washington State.

RHP James McArthur: McArthur, a 12th round pick in 2018 out of Ole Miss, spent the bulk of the year with Reading but did make one appearance with the BlueClaws, throwing four scoreless innings on Friday, September 10th at FirstEnergy Park. He spent most of 2019 and the end of 2018 with the BlueClaws as well.

Muzziotti, Jones, and McArthur all helped the BlueClaws reach the South Atlantic League Championship Series in 2018.

