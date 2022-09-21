Former BlueClaws Andrew Painter, Darick Hall Win Paul Owens Award

The Phillies have selected infielder Darick Hall and right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter as the recipients of the 2022 Paul Owens Award, presented annually to the organization's top minor league player and pitcher.

Hall has posted a .252/.326/.529 slash line (.855 OPS) with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 83 RBI and 54 runs in 93 games with triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2022. Entering today, the left-handed slugger had the following rankings in the International League this year: third in slugging percentage, tied for third in homers, tied for seventh in RBI, eighth in OPS and tied for ninth in extra-base hits (48). The 27-year-old made his major league debut this season with the Phillies on June 29 against Atlanta. He became the first Phillies player in the modern era (since 1900) to hit at least four home runs in his first eight career games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Additionally, from June 29 to Aug. 7, Hall led all major league rookies with 17 extra-base hits and a .612 slugging percentage (min. 75 PA). Earlier this season, he earned back-to-back International League Player of the Week honors (4/18-24 and 4/25-5/1). In 14 games this month with Lehigh Valley, he has posted a .962 OPS in 61 plate appearances. Hall, who is from Arizona, was selected by the Phillies in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Painter, 19, went 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA (18 ER, 103.2 IP) and 0.89 WHIP in 22 combined starts this season with single-A Clearwater (9), high-A Jersey Shore (8) and double-A Reading (5). He recorded 155 strikeouts to 25 walks (6.20 SO/BB ratio) and held opponents to a .181 batting average (67-371) while allowing just five home runs to the 401 batters he faced. Painter, who leads all Phillies minor league pitchers in strikeouts this year, averaged 13.46 strikeouts per 9.0 innings and had a 38.7 percent strikeout rate compared to a 6.2 percent walk rate. He made his final five starts of the season with Reading, posting a 2.54 ERA (8 ER, 28.1 IP) with 37 strikeouts to two walks. In his 22 starts overall, he tossed at least 6.0 innings eight times, including in each of his first three outings with Reading. Entering today, he is the only pitcher in the minor leagues to post an ERA as low as his (min. 100.0 IP) with as many strikeouts as he has registered. Additionally, Painter is the first Phillies minor league pitcher to post a sub-1.60 ERA (min. 100.0 IP) with at least 145 strikeouts in a season since left-hander Cole Hamels did so in 2003. He is currently ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. Painter, who was born in Florida, was selected by the Phillies in the first round (No. 13 overall) of last year's MLB Draft.

"Darick is having a tremendous year," said Preston Mattingly, Phillies director of player development. "With his work ethic, which is second to none, he continues to improve at all aspects of his game. We were thrilled for him to get an opportunity to play in the big leagues this year. We think the best of Darick is yet to come."

Added Mattingly: "Andrew has had a special year all around. From the moment he reported to camp, he showed the type of competitor he is and how hard he works. He carried that throughout the season. Obviously, we are proud of Andrew's numbers, which speak for themselves, but we are also proud of the way he has matured as a person."

Instituted in 1986, the award is named for the late Paul Owens, who spent 48 years in the Phillies organization as a scout, farm director, general manager, manager and senior advisor. The players will receive their awards on the field on Thursday, Sept. 22, prior to the Phillies' 7:15 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves.

