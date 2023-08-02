Former Blade Anthony Peters Named Everblades Assistant Coach

August 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced the team has hired Anthony Peters as an assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony back to the organization as our new assistant coach," said General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph. "His knowledge of the game, combined with his passion and dedication, makes him a perfect fit for our coaching staff. We are confident that his contributions will help us continue our success and defend our back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships."

Peters, 32, opened his professional career with Everblades in 2015 and went on to play in 100 games in goal for the Blades over parts of three seasons through the 2016-17 campaign. The netminder compiled a regular season record of 60-31-4 in his time with the team. His strongest year was the 2015-16 season, in which he went 27-15-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

"I am incredibly excited to join the coaching staff of the Florida Everblades," said Anthony Peters. "Having previously played for the organization, I have a deep appreciation for the team's culture and commitment to excellence and it's an honor to be back. I look forward to working with Coach Ralph and the talented group of players to continue our storied success."

The Blyth, Ontario native also saw ECHL action with the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2017-18 and played in parts of four AHL seasons, logging time in 51 games with the Rochester Americans, Charlotte Checkers and Wilkes/Barre-Scranton Penguins.

Following five professional seasons in North America, Peters played four seasons in Germany, Sweden, Austria, and Slovakia. In 2021-22, he backstopped HC Slovan Bratislava to the Slovakian Extraliga Championship. Last year, in his final season, he went 21-16-0 in 37 games, with a 2.74 GAA and a 0.910 save percentage.

Peters has two brothers with professional pedigrees. Justin, 36, also played for the Everblades as a goaltender, appearing in 31 games for the 2007-08 squad. His career was headlined by 83 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Arizona Coyotes, Justin is now entering his fourth season as the goaltending coach for the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Youngest brother Alex, 27, is set to return to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors for a second year after scoring eight goals and 11 assists in 49 games last season. He began his career in 2020-21 with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder and he has also seen ECHL action with the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Everblades will begin the defense of the organization's back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships on Thursday, October 19 with a road matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. The 2023-24 home opener is slated for Saturday, October 28 with a 7:00 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. Visit www.floridaeverblades.com to learn more about becoming a Blades 365 member and enjoying incredible savings and benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.