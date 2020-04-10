Former Big Leaguer Stassi Joins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of first baseman Brock Stassi. The former Major Leaguer enters his first season with the Ducks, second in the Atlantic League and 10th in professional baseball.

"During these very trying times, I am excited to be joining the Ducks and hoping that things will get back to normal soon enough and we will be able to get back out on the field," Stassi said. "I am looking forward to reuniting with Wally Backman and competing for a manager who wants to win as badly he does."

Stassi reached the Major Leagues in 2017 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. He played 51 games in the big leagues, totaling two home runs, seven RBIs, six runs, two doubles, a triple and 12 walks. His first MLB hit was a ninth inning solo home run off New York Mets pitcher Addison Reed on April 10, 2017. The 30-year-old spent the 2019 season in the San Francisco Giants organization, combining to post a .302 batting average, a .388 on-base percentage and 26 hits over 28 games between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.

A native of Sacramento, Stassi first played in the Atlantic League with the New Britain Bees in 2018. He compiled a .361 batting average, a .458 on-base percentage, five homers, 36 RBIs, 32 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 28 walks over 40 games. His contract was then purchased by the Giants organization, and he went on to post a .391 batting average and a .536 on-base percentage at Triple-A Sacramento. The lefty hitter's best season came in 2015 with Double-A Reading when he was named the Eastern League's Most Valuable Player. He led the league in RBIs (90) and doubles (32) while ranking second in walks (77), third in runs (76) and games played (133), and fifth in home runs (15) and hits (14). Stassi was originally selected by the Phillies in the 33rd round of the 2011 amateur draft out of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

