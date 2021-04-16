Former Big Leaguer Returns to the Barnstormers

April 16, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Outfielder Trayvon Robinson, a fan favorite over 2 1/2 seasons in Lancaster earlier in franchise history, will make his return to Clipper Magazine Stadium in 2021, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Robinson, 33, initially came to Lancaster from the Somerset Patriots in a mid-season trade in 2016. The switch hitting outfielder remained a fixture with the club through the end of the 2018 playoff season. In his previous stint with the 'Stormers, Robinson batted an overall .293 with 20 homers and 108 RBI in 255 games. He drilled 47 doubles and stolen 49 bases over that time.

Among Robinson's accomplishments in Lancaster was a week in 2018 in which he drove home the winning run in the late innings four times and threw out the tying run at the plate in another game.

The Los Angeles native signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent all of 2019 at Class AAA Indianapolis where he batted .293 with seven homers and 38 RBI in 92 contests.

Robinson signed with his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005, but it was not until he signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2011 that he got his first opportunity at playing in the Major Leagues. He slugged five big league homers, including one off former Lancaster hurler Jerome Williams.

While in the Majors, Robinson had the opportunity to participate in baseball history, playing left field behind Felix Hernandez's perfect game against Tampa Bay on August 15, 2012. He recorded three of the 27 putouts.

After leaving the Mariners, Robinson played one season in the Baltimore Orioles organization, a year and a half with the Detroit Tigers and one-half season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Including time in Venezuela during the winter, Robinson has played in 1700 professional games.

"Obviously, Tray is a player we are excited to have back in the Barn," said Peeples. "He will be a great leader in our clubhouse and be a great piece in the middle of our lineup."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.