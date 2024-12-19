Sports stats



New York Red Bulls

Former Bayern, PSG Striker Choupo-Moting Is Coming to the @newyorkredbulls

December 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals #newyorkredbulls

Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from December 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central