Forge FC SemiÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ã\'Final Tickets Now on Sale for August 13 CanChamp Clash vs. Whitecaps

July 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC supporters can officially secure their seats for the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, the match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) at Hamilton Stadium, and tickets went on sale today at 10 a.m. ET..

Forge FC booked their spot in the semis by edging out CF Montréal 3-2 on aggregate, following a 2-2 stalemate in Montréal on June 17. The second leg will be contested in Vancouver on September 16, with the series winner earning the honour of hosting the Canadian Championship Final on October 1.

Forge FC booked their spot in the semis by edging out CF Montréal 3-2 on aggregate, following a 2-2 stalemate in Montréal on June 17. The second leg will be contested in Vancouver on September 16, with the series winner earning the honour of hosting the Canadian Championship Final on October 1.







