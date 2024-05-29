Forge FC Draw Toronto FC in Semi-Final of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Canada Soccer announced Wednesday, that Forge FC has drawn MLS side Toronto FC in the Semi-Final Round of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship.

Forge will host Toronto FC in the first leg of the semi-final round at Tim Hortons Field. Official match dates and times for both legs to be announced at a later date. The winner of the matchup will advance to play the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pacific FC or Atletico Ottawa in the Finals of the competition.

The winner of the semi-final 1 matchup will host the TELUS Canadian Championship Finals.

Full draw Results:

Semi-Final 1

A1: Pacific FC/Atletico Ottawa - Leg 1 Host

A2: Vancouver Whitecaps

Semi-Final 2

A3: Forge FC - Leg 1 Host

A4: Toronto FC

