Forge FC Defeat Toronto FC in First Leg of 2024 Canadian Championship Semifinal: CPL Productions
July 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Last week, Forge FC beat Toronto FC 2-1 at Tim Hortons Field in the first leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal
Here is our behind-the-scenes look at a historic match
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
