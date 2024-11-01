Forge FC Captain Kyle Bekker Speaks with Kristian Jack Ahead of CPL Semi-Final
November 1, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Ahead of tomorrow's #CanPL semi-final at Tim Hortons Field, Kristian Jack caught up with Forge FC captain Kyle Bekker
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
