Forecast Prompts Changes to Weekend's Games at Fluor Field; Fan Fest

The second weekend of college games at Fluor Field will meet a similar fate to the previous weekend as forecasted weather has prompted the Greenville Drive to announce a change in game dates and times as well as to the free kickoff party, Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX scheduled for Fluor Field on March 9.

Due to a shifting forecast that calls for rain to blanket the Upstate, the Drive have announced the following the schedule for the week and weekend:

Thursday, March 7:

2 p.m. - Western Michigan vs. Virginia Commonwealth (VCU)

6 p.m. - Western Carolina vs. VCU

Friday, March 8:

4 p.m. - Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

Saturday, March 9:

7 p.m. - Western Carolina vs. Michigan State

Sunday, March 10: (All games complimentary as part of Fan Fest)

Noon - 4 p.m. - Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX

10 a.m. - Western Michigan vs. Western Carolina

2 p.m. - VCU vs. Michigan State

Fans who have already claimed complimentary tickets for Saturday's previously scheduled Fan Fest will be able to use their tickets for Sunday's games/Fan Fest. Fans will need to purchase tickets for the newly scheduled games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Fans who purchased tickets for previously scheduled Friday and Sunday matchups can swap their tickets at the Box Office for tickets for the newly scheduled games.

Due to the updated schedule, Fan Fest presented by TD SYNNEX will move inside the gates of Fluor Field on Sunday from Noon - 4 p.m. Festivities included in the previously scheduled Fan Fest will remain a part of the newly scheduled Fan Fest on Sunday.

