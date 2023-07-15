Forecast for 50th W: Grizzlies' Bullpen Bears Down While Offense Storm(s) Back Late 9-6 Against Lake Elsinore

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (50-32, 14-2) enjoyed a comeback claws victory, as they weathered the Lake Elsinore Storm (38-41, 7-9) 9-6 Friday night from Lake Elsinore Diamond. The Grizzlies improved to 14-2 in the second half, 17-3 in their last 20 games and 27-6 in their last 33 contests. Fresno moved to 9-1 in July and have won six of their last seven versus Lake Elsinore. The Grizzlies are 17-4 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes and have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 14-2.

Fresno's offense tallied nine runs on 14 hits, two walks and a pair of Lake Elsinore errors. Six batters in the lineup notched multi-hit evenings with four of the 14 hits landing for extra-bases. Eight of the nine starters recorded exactly one RBI while eight of the 10 players registered at least one run. On the other side, the Storm offense yielded six runs on 12 hits, five walks and two Grizzlies' miscues. Eight of their nine starters provided a hit with four of them yielding multi-hit nights. The middle of the Lake Elsinore lineup had six hits, four RBI and four runs scored. Both teams combined for five stolen bases.

In the bottom of the first, the Storm hailed across three runs thanks to two-out, back-to-back doubles. Griffin Doersching brought home a pair of runs and waltzed home on an Oswaldo Linares two-bagger. In the second, Jesus Bugarin cut the deficit with a solo shot to right field, his eighth homer of the season. Lake Elsinore made it 4-1 in the third after a wild pitch pushed Doersching in from third. In the fourth, Fresno tied the game at four with a three-run frame. A pair of runs sprinted home on a Kody Huff groundout and throwing error. EJ Andrews Jr. roped a single to right, netting the other run.

The Storm regained control in the bottom of the fourth when Ethan Salas singled sharply to Bryant Betancourt. After a few scoreless innings, the Grizzlies grabbed the lead with two runs in the seventh. Daniel Amaral spanked a single, adding Andrews Jr., who doubled in his at-bat. Amaral waltzed home on a Betancourt sacrifice fly to right. In the ninth, Fresno expanded their advantage to 9-5 thanks to a throwing error and a pair of RBI singles. Jamari Baylor and Andy Perez were the RBI single recipients. Lake Elsinore mustered a final run in the ninth from a Rosman Verdugo RBI double. Grizzlies' infielders Skyler Messinger and Dyan Jorge had big contests in the win. Messinger raked a double and triple while Jorge lengthened his hit streak to six games.

Both starters lasted four frames, receiving no-decisions. Braxton Hyde (3-1) was awarded the Grizzlies' win after two scoreless innings of work. Hyde struck out Salas and Doersching with runners at second/third in the sixth. Sergio Sanchez (3) and Carson Skipper (8) logged holds after fanning five over two and two-thirds frames. Zach Agnos secured his California League-best 16th save after recording the final out. Storm' righty Kobe Robinson (6-2) suffered the loss. The series continues Saturday night from Lake Elsinore.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies bullpen (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (2-5, 3B, 2B, RBI, R)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (2-5, HR, RBI, R)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, 2B, RBI, R, SB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Griffin Doersching (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- C Oswaldo Linares (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

- DH Ethan Salas (2-5, RBI, R, CS)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday July 15 Lake Elsinore

Storm

(Road) Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.73) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Miguel Mendez (1-2, 7.98) 5:15 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen eight bases this season, one in eight different games. Fresno is 8-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all eight games ending within three runs. Four of those eight games have been one-run Fresno wins.

Grizzlies' outfielder Daniel Amaral made a ridiculous catch against the wall in the bottom of the ninth.

This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (182 runs of 483 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 76 runs scoring.

