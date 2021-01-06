Forecast Calls for Record-Breaking Ice

Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - This time next week, a large part of the York area will be covered in record-setting ice. No, that's not a forecast. It's an invitation!

York Traditions Bank and Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, have been joined by the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) in making this year's FestivICE the biggest, longest, and iciest yet!

Starting next Wednesday, more than 40 ice sculptures will appear throughout the downtown area and in five locations along the Heritage Rail Trail - the start of the trail in York and along the trail in Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Railroad, and New Freedom. The ice sculptures will remain on display (free to the public) through January 19. That's more ice in more locations and for more days than ever before in FestivICE history!

And the record-setting FestivICE will again serve as a nonprofit fundraiser, with $100 from each sponsored ice display going to the COVID-19 Response Fund created earlier this year by the United Way of York County and the York County Community Foundation.

It will also be a chance for people to win a high-quality souvenir from this year's event. In honor of the event mascot, the FestivICE Yeti, York Traditions Bank will give away 20 Yeti brand 20 oz. tumblers to FestivICE visitors who take selfies with the ice sculptures and post them using the hashtag #YTBFestivICE.

"This annual tradition could have been another victim of COVID-19, but we are fortunate to have a great sponsor in York Traditions Bank who said it will not only go on, but be bigger and longer than ever, and it will be safe," said Nate Tile, York Revolution Vice President of Business Development. "We can't express enough our appreciation for their support of our community, and we are thrilled that YCEA chose to join York Traditions in ensuring the fun goes on."

