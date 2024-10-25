Sports stats



Edmonton Elks

Ford's Perfect Pass Connects with Leake for a TD I CFL

October 25, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Tre Ford airs it out to Javon Leake to give the Elks the lead
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from October 25, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central