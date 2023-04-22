Ford Blasts First Homer as a Frog, Everett Wins 4-1

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox evened their record at 6-6 after a Friday night 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canadians. Harry Ford knocked in three runs, two of which came on a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. Ford was not the only star Friday night as Reid Morgan threw for six innings, allowing zero earned runs. He gave way to a bullpen that gave up no hits and delivered the win.

The Canadians and AquaSox international Pacific Northwest Rivalry has been on great display this week at Funko Field. The two teams had played two consecutive one-run nailbiters before Friday. Now with the calendar turning to the weekend the two teams were ready to put on a prime-time show.

On the mound for the AquaSox was the aforementioned Morgan, coming off a five-inning, three-earned run outing against Hillsboro, collecting a win for himself and the team. Opposing the Sox was Trenton Wallace, who was coming off five innings of no run, two-hit ball in his first start of the season against Tri-Cities on April 13.

Harry Ford collected his fifth RBI of the year in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly, knocking in Jonatan Clase. Clase was up to his usual hijinks on the base paths, stealing second and then forcing a pick-off violation from the pitcher Wallace to create the opportunity. It was 1-0 Everett. This advantage would be pushed to 3-0 after Ford's home run in the third, his sixth and seventh RBIs of the season.

The Canadians were unable to mount any scoring threats until the fifth. A single and a fielding error by the AquaSox set up an RBI ground out from Estiven Machado. Morgan escaped the inning without allowing any more damage, and still without an earned run allowed. It was 3-1 Everett.

Jonatan Clase was the next top Mariners prospect to knock in a run in the contest. After an exciting Erik Stock triple, Clase promptly singled him in for his seventh RBI of the season. Everett once again took a three-run lead at 4-1.

Wallace left the game after the fifth. He gave up four runs in five innings, a good enough outing for a quality start, but not good enough to match Morgan's night. Morgan exited after the sixth, allowing zero earned runs and holding Vancouver to just three hits. It was his third quality start of the season in his third appearance. Logan Rinehart took over in relief.

The rest of the game was uneventful. Rinehart, Peyton Alford and Ty Adcock shut down the Canadians, not allowing a hit over the final three innings. The game ended in a 4-1 AquaSox victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett has won three of the first four games in their six-game stanza with the Canadians. They will look for a series win tomorrow, first pitch at 4:05 PM.

