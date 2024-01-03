Ford and Cavaliere Earn FPHL Honors for December

Winston-Salem, NC - Carolina Thunderbirds forward Gus Ford and goalie Mario Cavaliere have been named the FPHL Player of the Month and FPHL Goaltender of the Month, respectively, for the month of December.

Ford, the Tillsonburg, Ontario native, had 22 points across December including nine goals and 13 assists. The reigning FPHL MVP recorded his second hat trick of the season on New Year's Eve resulting in a four-point performance against the Columbus River Dragons on Sunday. Ford currently sits second in the FPHL in goals and points on the season, with 20 goals and 39 total points.

Cavaliere posted a 7-2-0 record with a 2.33 goals against average and a .932 save percentage across the month of December, including a shutout on December 22nd against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. The Mississauga, Ontario, Canada native leads the FPHL in GAA, save percentage and wins on the season, and is tied for first in the league in shutouts.

The honor for Ford is his second FPHL Player of the Month (February 2022) while Cavaliere gets his first of his career.

Carolina returns to action on Friday evening at home against the Port Huron Prowlers. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Annex.

