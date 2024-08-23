Forced Fumble Gets Bombers Their First TD of the Game: CFL

August 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

On a Byrd punt return, Tony Jones forces a fumble allowing Michael Ayers to secure Winnipeg's first touchdown of the night.

