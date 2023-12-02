Force, FireAntz and Marksmen Combine for 4-2 Comeback Win Over Havoc

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C - Twenty-plus years of Fayetteville hockey history converged to power the Marksmen to a 4-2, comeback win over the Huntsville Havoc at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

The Fayetteville Force took the ice for the first time since 2001 in the first period, and they were met with almost immediate resistance from the Havoc. Huntsville found the back of the net twice in a 25-second span to make a 2-0 game just over five minutes into the game, but Fayetteville answered before the end of the frame. John Moncovich (8) started an offensive zone rush, and Connor Fries (3) swept the puck around the net from the near wall to Cam Cook. Cook (4) then slung the puck into the top corner to make a 2-1 game at 7:06. The score would stay into the first intermission.

When the teams returned to the ice for the second period, it would be the Fayetteville FireAntz inhabiting the home side. Even play carried through most of the middle frame, but with 5:06 left, Captain Connor Fries (3) rifled home a high-slot shot from Moncovich (9) to tie the game at 2s.

The Marksmen returned to the ice in commanding fashion for the third period. Grant Loven (5) sniped home the eventual game-winning goal just 26 seconds into the frame from Dalton Hunter (10) and Anthony Yurkins (2). Fayetteville added insurance late in the period to cement the win when Matt Araujo (5) sent a puck in deep to Max Johnson (4) who set up Simon Boyko (7) in front with 6:22 left in the game. Fayetteville fired 24 shots on the Huntsville net, and Conor O'Brien stopped 24 shots for his sixth win of the season (tied for second in the league).

The Marksmen return to the ice for Salute to Service, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, Sunday December 3 against Hunstville at 3 p.m.

